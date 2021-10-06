O’Gorman Knights roll with Bergen Reilly back
Knights sweep Brandon Valley in volleyball
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a battle of ranked teams, the O’Gorman Knights rolled past the Brandon Valley Lynx in straight sets. They were led by Bergen Reilly’s 20 kills as she returned back to her team after a 2 week absence to play for Team USA in the World Volleyball Championships.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.