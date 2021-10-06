Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls teacher defended students and fought off a man who assaulted him at a park Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Police say the 28-year-old teacher was with his students at Dan Dugan Park when a man approached the group. The man allegedly became agitated and started threatening the teacher. Police say the teacher had his students line up behind him before the suspect grabbed, punched, and attempted to strangle him.

The teacher was able to detain the suspect until police arrived.

22-year-old Michael Mukeh Pessima was arrested for aggravated assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, and theft for taking a small amount of cash that had fallen out of the teacher’s pocket during the altercation.

Michael Pessima (Dakota News Now)

The victim had minor injuries and none of the students were injured.

