Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Reynolds, Ricketts join GOP governors at US-Mexico border

Republican governors including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds met...
Republican governors including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds met Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Texas to discuss issues at the border.(Office of Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts joined eight other Republican governors on at the U.S.-Mexico border to criticize Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration issues.

The governors called on Biden to take a number of actions, including building a border wall supported by former Republican President Donald Trump, requiring those seeking asylum to remain in Mexico instead of being allowed into the United States and prohibiting the entry of anyone who potentially poses a health risk.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement that Reynolds’ trip to the border was nothing more “than a political stunt and a distraction from her failed leadership.” Reynolds responded that Biden “overturned all the policies that worked.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Canton football team fundraiser
Canton football team raises $10k to help battle cancer
Former Air Force Lt. Col. highlights South Dakota’s military role in book
Lt. Col. George A. Larson illustrates the history of the South Dakota Air National Guard's...
Former Air Force Lt. Col. highlights South Dakota’s military role in book
We're tracking some rain for Saturday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather