Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective holding Exploration of Cultures event

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Exploration of Cultures event is the inaugural fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective.

“We are still trying to figure out a way to become sustainable financially that is why through all of our project I am trying to bring a message to people about the value of music and arts why they are important to young folks and our next generation,” says Sioux Falls Music Chamber Collective Founder Yi-Chun Lin.

The group says they are dedicated to lifting up voices of different cultures through artistic collaborations.

“Awareness is great in Sioux Falls, we just want to make sure people are more educated and uplifted by this celebration of what we are in Sioux Falls which is a makeup of different swaths of culture,” says Sioux Falls Music Chamber Collective Treasurer Immanuel Bassey.

The event will feature music, dancing, poetry, and food from all over the world.

Organizers are excited to show off the many different things the event has to offer.

“I’m really excited about the poetry, I think the poetry is significant if you listen to the words we have and it speaks to inclusion and I think that we need that,” says J&L Harley-Davidson Owner Jim Entenman.

Organizers say they hope this event can help draw the community together with music as the universal language.

“We can just communicate through music and art by themselves and that is why I think it is extremely important to use it to reach out to more people,” says Lin

The event will kick off this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the J&L Harley Davidson event center.

For more information click here.

