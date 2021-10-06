Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota sees 372 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 372 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 146,995. 138,093 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 6,735.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased slightly to 221. Overall, 7,514 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 424,074 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 392,487 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported six new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,167.

