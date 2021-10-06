Vermillion voters pass school bond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voters in the Vermillion School District have approved a $26 million bond issue to fund construction of a new elementary school. Yes votes totaled 902; there were 304 no votes. Of all voters who participated, 74.79% voted for the bond issue. A sixty percent approval margin was needed. The new school will be built adjacent to the existing middle school. (Courtesy WNAX)

