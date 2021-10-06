Wild Wednesday: Western Hognose snake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education engagement manager Leigh Spencer of Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History brought “Winnie,” the Western Hognose snake, into the studio for Wild Wednesday. This snake is found locally in South Dakota and has a unique pattern on its skin to help blend into its environment. It earned the name “hognose” because their noses turned up at the end of their face. They can live for many years, some reaching fifteen years old. They play dead when threatened and do have a small amount of venom for their prey. They mainly eat frogs and, when possible, mice or small rodents. We enjoyed learning about the Western Hognose snake. Be sure to check out Wild Wednesday every other Wednesday of the month.

