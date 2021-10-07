Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley, Augie students team up for homecoming week

Augustana University is celebrating homecoming week with some help from Brandon Valley High...
Augustana University is celebrating homecoming week with some help from Brandon Valley High School students.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is celebrating homecoming week with some help from Brandon Valley High School students.

Members of Brandon Valley’s “Creative Minds Club” and students with Augustana’s printmaking program teamed up with Myrl and Roy’s Paving Thursday to create large wood-block prints with a steamroller.

The process includes hours of carving. The image is then inked and printed on fabric, by running it over with an actual steamroller.

“This is all about creating an experience, a positive experience, and having people learn how to work together and make new connections. Everybody’s kind of out of their element today and exploring new territory,” said Instructor Chad Nelson.

Thursday’s prints include constellations and a compass, wild koi, and wild animals in a moonlit forest.

