Businesses flock to downtown Aberdeen as development booms

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This past summer has seen a number of businesses either move to or open on Main Street in downtown Aberdeen, continuing the area’s revitalization effort.

Downtown is expecting foot and vehicle traffic to increase in the coming years, as more effort is put into attracting people to the area. For some businesses like Shoe Science, the time seemed right to return to Main Street and reclaim a spot downtown, at what used to also be a shoe store.

“Went to the mall in ‘91. And then came back here in 2021.” said Shoe Science Co-owner Kyle Walz. “The legacy of bringing the footwear store back to a footwear store was pretty awesome. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Some took advantage of the momentum to open their doors for the first time. Three22 General Manager Jacob Collins said the restaurant didn’t know what to expect when they first opened this summer, but got busy quick.

“Let word of mouth spread, and we got busy right a way. And we just kind of held that busyness through most of the summer.” said Collins.

Coming next year will be Engel’s Events Co., opening in the former Engel’s Music building. Co-owner Brodie Mueller, who also co-owns Market on the Plaza, said downtown has needed an event space for some time, to help drive more traffic.

“Downtown has needed an events space for a long time. We lost the Crystal Ballroom in the Ward Hotel a couple of years ago. And so, I was approached about this project, and it seemed like a slam dunk.” said Mueller.

Mueller said construction on the space should be wrapped up by the end of the year, and they look forward to hosting events starting in January 2022.

“Downtown has a lot of energy right now. And so, this is a great old building that we can showcase as well, and throw some parties down here.” said Mueller.

Engel’s Event Co. can be reached for reservations at (605)-290-8919 or hello@engelseventco.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

