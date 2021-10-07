City announces winner of Falls Park design competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced the winner for its Falls Park Design Competition, where developers pitched new visions for the city’s namesake.

Five design teams from Asakura Robinson & 106 Group, Confluence, ISG & Norman Engineering, RDG & HDR, and Stockwell Engineers, JLG, and OJB submitted their vision for the future of Falls Park and surrounding areas.

The Falls Park Design Competition was first announced in April 2021, with goals to build on existing park features, generate big ideas, and connect opportunities within the park and surrounding neighborhoods.

After two days of presentations and addressing questions, a committee scored the proposals and selected Confluence of Sioux Falls as the winning design team.

“Falls Park is our city’s namesake, our flagship park and anchors the North end of our city’s booming downtown. That is why it was important to conduct this intensive design competition to create a comprehensive vision for Falls Park”, said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “This process has allowed us to dream big on how we will continue to make Sioux Falls an even more attractive place to live, work and play.”

The city intends to enter into a contract with Confluence to complete the Falls Park Master Plan.

Design submittals from each design team can be viewed at: siouxfalls.org/parks .

