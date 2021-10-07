Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

City announces winner of Falls Park design competition

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced the winner for its Falls Park Design Competition, where developers pitched new visions for the city’s namesake.

Five design teams from Asakura Robinson & 106 Group, Confluence, ISG & Norman Engineering, RDG & HDR, and Stockwell Engineers, JLG, and OJB submitted their vision for the future of Falls Park and surrounding areas.

The Falls Park Design Competition was first announced in April 2021, with goals to build on existing park features, generate big ideas, and connect opportunities within the park and surrounding neighborhoods.

After two days of presentations and addressing questions, a committee scored the proposals and selected Confluence of Sioux Falls as the winning design team.

“Falls Park is our city’s namesake, our flagship park and anchors the North end of our city’s booming downtown. That is why it was important to conduct this intensive design competition to create a comprehensive vision for Falls Park”, said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “This process has allowed us to dream big on how we will continue to make Sioux Falls an even more attractive place to live, work and play.”

The city intends to enter into a contract with Confluence to complete the Falls Park Master Plan.

Design submittals from each design team can be viewed at: siouxfalls.org/parks.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Avera Health to invest $50M in workforce, raises wages

Latest News

Augustana University is celebrating homecoming week with some help from Brandon Valley High...
Brandon Valley, Augie students team up for homecoming week
Thunderstorms Possible as Well
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Developers break ground on Sioux Falls’ largest apartment complex
Mechanical failure touched off fire north of Rapid City