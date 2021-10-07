Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Clouds to the East, Sun out West

A Few More Warm Days
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see some more cloud cover across the region today, especially the farther to the east you are. Along and east of I-29, we’re going to see partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Out along the James River and to the west, we’ll be mostly sunny. Highs will range from the low 70s in the east to the low 80s out west.

Sunshine is on the way for Friday with highs warming up to around 80 degrees across almost the entire area. This weekend, we’re tracking the return of some rainfall. The best chances to see the rain Saturday will be in central and northern South Dakota. Areas along and south of I-90 will see lower chances of rain. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and then we’ll clear out and cool down for Sunday with highs falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Next week, temperatures will be in the low 70s to start the week. Then, we’re tracking a stronger system to bring more rainfall and strong wind speeds for Wednesday. That will knock highs down to the mid to upper 50s across most of the region.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
Avera Health to invest $50M in workforce, raises wages
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
AG refers questions surrounding Noem’s meeting with daughter, appraiser officials to Govermenent Accountability Board

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mix of Sun and Clouds
wed
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Quiet Weather Sticks Around
Temperatures Still Mild
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Forecast