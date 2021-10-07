Clouds to the East, Sun out West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see some more cloud cover across the region today, especially the farther to the east you are. Along and east of I-29, we’re going to see partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Out along the James River and to the west, we’ll be mostly sunny. Highs will range from the low 70s in the east to the low 80s out west.

Sunshine is on the way for Friday with highs warming up to around 80 degrees across almost the entire area. This weekend, we’re tracking the return of some rainfall. The best chances to see the rain Saturday will be in central and northern South Dakota. Areas along and south of I-90 will see lower chances of rain. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and then we’ll clear out and cool down for Sunday with highs falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Next week, temperatures will be in the low 70s to start the week. Then, we’re tracking a stronger system to bring more rainfall and strong wind speeds for Wednesday. That will knock highs down to the mid to upper 50s across most of the region.

