Developers break ground on Sioux Falls’ largest apartment complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The next major development in Sioux Falls broke ground Thursday.

PowderHaus Apartments will be a 425-unit complex on the city’s east side near 41st Street and Veterans Parkway. It will be the city’s largest stand-alone apartment complex with units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

PowderHaus will also have a long list of amenities. Including an arcade, golf simulator, two outdoor pools, rooftop patios, and fire pits.

It’s the latest development aimed at addressing the area’s growing population.

“I think everybody coming is indicative of the Sioux Falls growth and the growth in the midwest in general,” says Talon Development CEO Steve Boote. “Then the complexity and the desire to not live in homes. People are transitioning to being more mobile and that’s all part of it as well, on top of population growth. So we’re confident the market’s strong.”

Construction is scheduled to take about three years but the first residents could be moving in about a year from now.

