Generosity, compassion are a way of life for Sanford vaccine clinic volunteer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an obvious push right now to get vaccinated not only for COVID but for the flu as well.

A vaccination clinic was held Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Society national campus in Sioux Falls and those who went were greeted by an 87-year-old former pastor named Don Gaarder.

Photojournalist Troy Timmerman spend some time with him and found out why he’s dedicated the last 28 years to volunteering.

