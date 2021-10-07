Avera Medical Minute
Home rink is part of the plan for Division One hockey at Augustana

Vikings will have new hockey facility on campus for 2023 season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stampede rookie Easton Zueger was at the announcement yesterday across from the Elmen Center where MIDCO Arena will be.

That was part of the deal from Denny Sanford that a facility be built on campus which will give the team a practice facility, easy access for students and an intimate venue much like the Pentagon.

Josh Morton, Augie Athletic Director says, ”You know it’s about having a quality great fan experience, not necessarily the number of seats. But to have it on our campus where students can walk across the street, a brand new dorm that opens next year, walk across the street. Students make the atmosphere right. We’re going to have great hockey fans but our students are going to be a big part of it.”

Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin, Augustana President says, "Denny wanted his gift to be used for the project on campus. I think he recognizes the energy that brings to the

Ground was broken yesterday for the project and they hope to have a coach named by next fall with the first puck dropped for the 2023 season.

