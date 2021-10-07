Home rink is part of the plan for Division One hockey at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stampede rookie Easton Zueger was at the announcement yesterday across from the Elmen Center where MIDCO Arena will be.

That was part of the deal from Denny Sanford that a facility be built on campus which will give the team a practice facility, easy access for students and an intimate venue much like the Pentagon.

Josh Morton, Augie Athletic Director says, ”You know it’s about having a quality great fan experience, not necessarily the number of seats. But to have it on our campus where students can walk across the street, a brand new dorm that opens next year, walk across the street. Students make the atmosphere right. We’re going to have great hockey fans but our students are going to be a big part of it.”

Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin, Augustana President says, ”Denny wanted his gift to be used for the project on campus. I think he recognizes the energy that brings to the

Ground was broken yesterday for the project and they hope to have a coach named by next fall with the first puck dropped for the 2023 season.

