Mechanical failure touched off fire north of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - State and local officials say a mechanical failure caused the fire that has burned about 1.5 square miles northwest of Rapid City.

South Dakota Wildland Fire and the Rapid City Fire and Police departments tweeted the fire was accidentally ignited by a mechanical failure of some earth-moving equipment.

The so-called Auburn Fire is 50% contained, according to fire officials.

Residents of the Marvel Mountain area were temporarily evacuated after the fire, which started Monday, began to spread.

The neighborhood remains closed to the general public.

