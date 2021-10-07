Nearly 400k South Dakotans fully vaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 474 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 147,469. 138,583 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased slightly to 6,716.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 also decreased slightly to 213. Overall, 7,531 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 424,712 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 392,999 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,170.

