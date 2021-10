ORANGE CITY and SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders got 12 kills from Bekah Horstman and rolled past Briar Cliff 3-0 in Orange City.

And just down the road, Corrina Timmermans had 19 kills as Dordt defended home court with a 3-1 win over Morningside.

