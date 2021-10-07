October 6th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bennett Geraets shot s 66 and teammate Luke Honner a 65 to help Lincoln shoot a collective six under par to win the MEtro Conference title.

Harrisburg teammates Emilee Boyer and Ava Gross make a couple of phenomenal catches at the state softball tournament.

Down six with less than a minute to go at Chester, Hanson’s Kade Waldera hits Riley Haynes for the game winning touchdown.

More late game heroics between Sioux Falls And Augustana. Sioux Falls Adam Mullen fires a 26 yard touchdown to Dominic Pegley to give the Cougars the lead over Augustana later, and Gio Purpurra’s interception seals the 28-26 win that brings the Key to the City back to Sioux Falls.

But no team was better in the clutch than Lincoln softball. Down three to Harrisburg in their last at-bat of the state championship, the Patriots score six runs, going ahead for good on Kaitlyn Druse’s three run double!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

