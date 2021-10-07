Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department has some new officers on the force and one thing they all have in common; they’re from out of state.

Elyse Faulkner is one of the Sioux Falls Police Departments’ newest officers. She and her husband were both officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico but decided they wanted to come here.

“We kind of wanted a change of pace and so I talked to my best friend who lives up here and she said you should apply for SFPD, everyone seems happy up here that she knows, and that how we ended up here,” said Faulkner.

Faulkner says she has already seen a few differences in life here, compared to her old stomping grounds.

“People here hold the door for you and we’re not used to that, we’re used to the big city where you’re kind of like just another number,” said Faulkner.

Training this new group of officers is a little different since all of them have done the job before.

“There’s a few different things, where the experience really pays off and one of those is being able to talk to be, they already know how to talk to people, they already know the basics of the job they just of to learn how to do it here in Sioux Falls,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Clemens tells me the Sioux Falls Police Department takes pride in supporting the community and having the community support them in return.

“That’s one of the things these certified officers from other agencies have recognized, is that connection the department has with the community,” said Clemens

Faulkner says she’s looking forward to getting to work for a department that focuses on helping the community and its officers.

“Working in a department that treats me well and also treats the community well and living in a city that actually cares about people, about its citizens, putting money into the right programs,” said Faulkner.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is always looking for the best candidates to become part of the team and serve the community. For More information on joining the police department click here.

