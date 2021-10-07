Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department has some new officers on the force and one thing they all have in common; they’re from out of state.

Elyse Faulkner is one of the Sioux Falls Police Departments’ newest officers. She and her husband were both officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico but decided they wanted to come here.

“We kind of wanted a change of pace and so I talked to my best friend who lives up here and she said you should apply for SFPD, everyone seems happy up here that she knows, and that how we ended up here,” said Faulkner.

Faulkner says she has already seen a few differences in life here, compared to her old stomping grounds.

“People here hold the door for you and we’re not used to that, we’re used to the big city where you’re kind of like just another number,” said Faulkner.

Training this new group of officers is a little different since all of them have done the job before.

“There’s a few different things, where the experience really pays off and one of those is being able to talk to be, they already know how to talk to people, they already know the basics of the job they just of to learn how to do it here in Sioux Falls,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Clemens tells me the Sioux Falls Police Department takes pride in supporting the community and having the community support them in return.

“That’s one of the things these certified officers from other agencies have recognized, is that connection the department has with the community,” said Clemens

Faulkner says she’s looking forward to getting to work for a department that focuses on helping the community and its officers.

“Working in a department that treats me well and also treats the community well and living in a city that actually cares about people, about its citizens, putting money into the right programs,” said Faulkner.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is always looking for the best candidates to become part of the team and serve the community. For More information on joining the police department click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
After having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Lake Area Tech’s Farm Day is back,...
Lake Area Tech Farm Day back for 2021
Lincoln County residents vote "no" on tax levy to build roundabouts.
Lincoln County residents vote "no" on tax levy to build roundabouts
Lincoln County residents vote "no" on tax levy to build roundabouts. Betty Otten holds a sign...
Lincoln County residents vote down tax levy to build roundabouts