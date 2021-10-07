Someone You Should Know: Dedicating time and culinary skills to serve others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mary Blau has devoted her life to Good Samaritan Society Hearthstone Assisted Living.

“I’ve been with Good Samaritan on this campus for 42 years as a director in the skilled nursing facility and just recently came over here as a cook,” said Mary.

She recently won the ‘Dietary Award’ from the South Dakota Health Care Association because of the dedication and care she provides to the residents.

“It seems kind of silly to me to receive an award for doing something that I love to do every day,” said Mary.

She has also made an impact on those she works with.

SOT Karen: “It didn’t surprise me a bit when I heard that Mary was going to receive this award. Mary’s dedication to Good Samaritan and to the residents who call Good Samaritan home has just been phenomenal” said Senior Housing Manager at Good Samaritan Society Karen Mercural.

Through her food and conversation, Mary makes an effort to connect with everyone at the Good Samaritan.

“We sure love her, she’s special for us, and I really like the fact that she comes around and asks us if we like her meals,” said Hearthstone Assisted Living resident Mary Tunge.

“You just keep cookin’,” said Tunge.

Mary has family members who have lived at Good Samaritan Society and works every holiday in the kitchen combining her own family with the residents to celebrate.

“I just like to feed people. I can’t imagine being anywhere else or going anywhere else to work. This is my family,” said Mary.

“I think everyone just really appreciates her,” said Tunge.

Mary will continue to offer her culinary skills and serve others while making a difference.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.