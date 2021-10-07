Strawbale Winery to Host Harvest Festival Saturday

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Strawbale Winery in Renner might be the place to be this weekend as they are set to host their Harvest Festival this weekend.

Owner Don South says they have been doing the festival now for at least 10 years and they are also celebrating their 15th year anniversary as well.

The big story over the past several months have been the hot and dry conditions and South says despite that, the harvest and production overall has not impacted them... in fact, he says it’s helped out in some aspects.

“You know, we lost a little bit of volume as far as the grapes go this year, but the quality I think is superb. Grapes like hot, dry weather, and guess what? We had that this year” South said.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and will have plenty of things to do for all ages.

There will also be food vendors and live music by the Shamrockers.

For more details, you can head over to their website www.strawbalewinery.com or by checking them out on Facebook.

Dakota News Now’s Austin Haskins went there Thursday morning to talk with owner Don South about the festival and what people can expect.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.