Watertown’s Jake Olson with impressive State “AA” boys golf title in Huron

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Watertown’s Jake Olson was a wire-to wire winner at the Boys State “AA” Golf tournament.

It wrapped up yesterday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron where he shot a 70 Monday and a 72 yesterday to win by 3 shots.

Pretty impressive for the Arrow sophomore. Jake reflected on how he won, ”The last 2 days I played really clean golf. I only had 3 bogeys and they all came on the second day and so that just helped me keep it clean and not make any high numbers.”

Jake was also named junior golfer of the year by the SDGA just a couple of weeks ago. So it’s been quite a year for the Watertown standout.

