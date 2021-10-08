Another Warm Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off our Friday with a good amount of sunshine, but we will see clouds increase from west to east ahead of a storm system this weekend. Before that happens, we’ll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region with a light wind. Chances of rain will increase Saturday, especially the farther north and east that you are. The best chance for rain will be north of I-90 especially around the Aberdeen and Pierre area. Rain will linger throughout much of Saturday dropping our highs to the lower 70s out west. We may see a few mid to upper 70s in the south where we’ll see less rain and fewer clouds.

Clouds will begin to clear Sunday for many, but there will be more clouds than sun for the first half of the day across eastern South Dakota and extending into northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota. Highs will only be in the 60s. A slight chance for light rain will be possible Monday along and east of I-29. Better chances will be in northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota.

We’re tracking a stronger system for Wednesday which looks to bring strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall followed by highs falling to the 50s by the end of next week for many.

