Bridge on SDSU campus dedicated to veteran killed in D-Day invasion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former U.S. Army Air Corps combat veteran is being honored for his service and sacrifice.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs held a bridge dedication on the South Dakota State University campus for Captain Elmer Rusch.

Cpt. Rusch was stationed in England in June of 1944 and was part of the glider force participating in the D-Day invasion. He was killed in action when his glider landed in a field completely covered by German fire.

The Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Committee meets every year in April to select the new honorees.

“So many people feel that once our veterans are killed in action that they are kind of forgotten. I think this shows people they’re not, that in fact, we do remember their sacrifice, we do remember the important things they did for us,” says Elmer’s nephew Sen. Arthur Rusch.

The bridge dedicated Friday is the Highway 14 bridge over six-mile creek, just west of Medary Avenue.

Rusch is the 18th fallen hero with a bridge dedication in South Dakota.

