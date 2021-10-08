Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bridge on SDSU campus dedicated to veteran killed in D-Day invasion

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs held a bridge dedication on the South Dakota State...
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs held a bridge dedication on the South Dakota State University campus for Captain Elmer Rusch.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former U.S. Army Air Corps combat veteran is being honored for his service and sacrifice.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs held a bridge dedication on the South Dakota State University campus for Captain Elmer Rusch.

Cpt. Rusch was stationed in England in June of 1944 and was part of the glider force participating in the D-Day invasion. He was killed in action when his glider landed in a field completely covered by German fire.

The Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Committee meets every year in April to select the new honorees.

“So many people feel that once our veterans are killed in action that they are kind of forgotten. I think this shows people they’re not, that in fact, we do remember their sacrifice, we do remember the important things they did for us,” says Elmer’s nephew Sen. Arthur Rusch.

The bridge dedicated Friday is the Highway 14 bridge over six-mile creek, just west of Medary Avenue.

Rusch is the 18th fallen hero with a bridge dedication in South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Developers break ground on Sioux Falls’ largest apartment complex
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom may have saved woman’s life

Latest News

A walk in Aberdeen this weekend is bringing together families who've all experienced losing an...
“A Walk To Remember” helping families of lost infants heal
The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the weekend.
Great Plains Zoo snow leopard that exhibited COVID-19 symptoms dies
POWERBALL 9/6/21
Yankton friends claim $2 million Powerball prize in decades-old pact
Alan Standingsoldier is facing one count of aggravated assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Man hospitalized with brain bleed following assault