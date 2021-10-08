Chance for Showers, Thunderstorms For the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have been certainly spoiled the first week of October with well above average temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Changes are coming as we head into the weekend and will continue into next week.

TONIGHT: The evening hours will remain quiet with a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will increase overnight from west to east ahead of the next low pressure system. After midnight, there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms along and west of the James River. Winds will be in a variable direction at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s, which is about 15-20 degrees above average.

SATURDAY: There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with the best chance north of I-90. The Storm Prediction Center does have a risk of severe weather in northeast South Dakota during the afternoon and evening hours. A slight, level two risk is in place for Sisseton, Milbank, Clark and Webster with a marginal, level one risk in place for Aberdeen, Huron, Brookings, Marshall and Watertown. Hail looks to be the main risk with some damaging wind gusts as well. Along and south of I-90 chances for rain diminish, but it’s not zero. Winds will be out of the S and SE at 5-20 mph but will become W to NW Saturday night as the low moves northeast. Highs top out in the 70s with some areas southeast reaching 80 once again. Lows drop back into the 50s.

SUNDAY: We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with widely scattered showers lingering around during the day before ending Sunday night. It’ll be breezy as well with winds out of the W and NW at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. It’ll be cooler as well with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

MONDAY: It’ll be a pleasant Fall day with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Winds will remain out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: While most of the area will be dry during the day Tuesday, we are tracking a large low pressure system forecasted to track out of the Rockies and swing towards our area. This will spread in widespread rain showers and gusty winds. The good news is that we will be on the warm side of the system, so don’t worry, we won’t see any snow. Rain will start to spread in Tuesday afternoon and become widespread Tuesday night through Wednesday night. When it’s all said and done, most spots could likely see 1-2″ of rain. Winds will also be gusty as well, with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Tuesday, but will only be in the 50s to lower 60s Wednesday.

