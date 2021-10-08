Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes roll past Tommies in volleyball at Pentagon

USD enjoys friendly confines of Pentagon in win over new Summit League opponent
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota presented coach Leanne Williamson with career win No. 150 following Thursday’s 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 Summit League sweep over St. Thomas in a match played in front of 1,835 fans inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Coyotes had a season-high 12 service aces in the match and hit .400, marking the third time in four Summit League wins the team closed a match with at least a .400 hitting percentage.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 14 kills on just 19 swings for a career-best .579 hitting percentage. Aimee Adams had eight kills, Sami Slaughter seven while Maddie Wiedenfeld and Madison Harms chipped in six kills apiece.

Madison Jurgens matched her three-set season high with 39 assists and in the process joined a very exclusive Coyote club, the 4,000-career assist club. She joins Brittany Jessen (2014-17) and Tori Kroll (2010-13) as only the third member of the club.

Harms contributed six block assists in the contest and becomes just the seventh Coyote to reach 300 career blocks.

Lolo Weideman had a career-high six service aces to go with a team-high eight digs, a total matched by Juhnke, in the match.

South Dakota, now 7-7 overall and 4-1 in Summit League play, continues its three matches in five day stretch with Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. first serve against Western Illinois. North Dakota comes to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Monday.

Recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa

Latest News

Jefferson's Summers and RC Stevens girls shine on Day One of State "AA" Tournament
RC Stevens rolls to first day lead at Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament
Kalen Garry and DeSmet Bulldogs remain unbeaten after big win over Castlewood
Kalen Garry leads top-ranked DeSmet to big win over Castlewood
Stitt leads SDSU volleyball team past Western Illinois
Stitt leads Jackrabbits past Western Illinois in Summit League volleyball
Stampede coach happy to have more normal start to USHL season
Stampede coach happy to have more normal start for USHL season