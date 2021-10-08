Coyotes roll past Tommies in volleyball at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota presented coach Leanne Williamson with career win No. 150 following Thursday’s 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 Summit League sweep over St. Thomas in a match played in front of 1,835 fans inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Coyotes had a season-high 12 service aces in the match and hit .400, marking the third time in four Summit League wins the team closed a match with at least a .400 hitting percentage.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 14 kills on just 19 swings for a career-best .579 hitting percentage. Aimee Adams had eight kills, Sami Slaughter seven while Maddie Wiedenfeld and Madison Harms chipped in six kills apiece.

Madison Jurgens matched her three-set season high with 39 assists and in the process joined a very exclusive Coyote club, the 4,000-career assist club. She joins Brittany Jessen (2014-17) and Tori Kroll (2010-13) as only the third member of the club.

Harms contributed six block assists in the contest and becomes just the seventh Coyote to reach 300 career blocks.

Lolo Weideman had a career-high six service aces to go with a team-high eight digs, a total matched by Juhnke, in the match.

South Dakota, now 7-7 overall and 4-1 in Summit League play, continues its three matches in five day stretch with Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. first serve against Western Illinois. North Dakota comes to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Monday.

Recap courtesy USD Athletics

