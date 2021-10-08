FRIENDS! the musical parody running until Sunday at the Orpheum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - FRIENDS! the musical parody has come to Sioux Falls. Theater reviewer Mitchell Olson shared how the opening night was. He said you do not have to be a FRIENDS TV show lover to enjoy the show. But if you are, there are many fun references and jokes poking fun at the show and characters. It will run this weekend at the Orpheum theater. The musical celebrates the adventures of the iconic group of 20-something friends in New York City. Mitchell said the actors fully embody their characters and capture their mannerisms in the show.

The shows will be Saturday the 9th at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Sunday at 2 pm.

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY | Washington Pavilion

