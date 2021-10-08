Kalen Garry leads top-ranked DeSmet to big win over Castlewood

DeSMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs are ranked #1 in Class 9-A for a reason. They had 5 straight shutouts coming into Thursday night’s game with 5-1 Castlewood. Hunter Smith made sure they didn’t get number 6 with a pick six, but that was the Warriors only score in a 60-7 win for DeSmet. They led 46-7 at half when Kalen Garry broke loose for an 82 yard run with 3 seconds left, his 4th TD of the half.

