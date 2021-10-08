Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kalen Garry leads top-ranked DeSmet to big win over Castlewood

Bulldogs stay unbeaten behind Garry’s huge night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs are ranked #1 in Class 9-A for a reason. They had 5 straight shutouts coming into Thursday night’s game with 5-1 Castlewood. Hunter Smith made sure they didn’t get number 6 with a pick six, but that was the Warriors only score in a 60-7 win for DeSmet. They led 46-7 at half when Kalen Garry broke loose for an 82 yard run with 3 seconds left, his 4th TD of the half.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa

Latest News

Jefferson's Summers and RC Stevens girls shine on Day One of State "AA" Tournament
RC Stevens rolls to first day lead at Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament
USD volleyball team sweeps St. Thomas at Sanford Pentagon
Coyotes roll past Tommies in volleyball at Pentagon
Stitt leads SDSU volleyball team past Western Illinois
Stitt leads Jackrabbits past Western Illinois in Summit League volleyball
Stampede coach happy to have more normal start to USHL season
Stampede coach happy to have more normal start for USHL season