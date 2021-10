(CNN) - Lego is releasing a 53-inch replica of the Titanic.

The company says the Titanic set is accurate with detailed inner rooms, the grand staircase and promenade deck.

It has 9,090 pieces and is the largest set the company has ever released.

The Lego set costs about $630 and will be available to purchase on Nov. 1.

