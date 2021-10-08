Nielson’s Coyotes have big Missouri Valley game Saturday at Dome against North Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bob Nielson’s Coyotes got back in the win column with a decisive win over Indiana State on D-Days last Saturday. And now they get another home game to carry over that momentum when they host North Dakota at the Dome.

”They’re kind of all big games here on out. By the way we’ve played over the 5 weeks we’ve probably just made it that much bigger in that we’re in a position where this game has a bunch of meaning for both teams in terms of conference race as you move into the second half of the season,” says the USD Head Coach.

The Coyotes have looked really good in their 3 wins and came close in the losses to Kansas and Missouri State. So things are definitely going the right direction for the Yotes.

