Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

RC Stevens rolls to first day lead at Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament

Raiders perfect after Day One
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The rapid City Stevens Raiders came into the Girls State “AA” Tennis tournament as the favorite and they showed why on Thursday with all of their singles and doubles teams advancing to Friday’s semi-final matches. #2 seed in the first flight singles Ali Scott led the way with a straight set win in the quarterfinals. Avery Summers of Jefferson was also a straight set winner as the #1 seed.

Team Standings

1. RC Stevens 300 2. Lincoln 272.5 3. Harrisburg 262.5 4. O’Gorman and Watertown 199.

All championship finals are Friday at McKennan Park. Singles at 10:30 and doubles at 1:45

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa

Latest News

Kalen Garry and DeSmet Bulldogs remain unbeaten after big win over Castlewood
Kalen Garry leads top-ranked DeSmet to big win over Castlewood
USD volleyball team sweeps St. Thomas at Sanford Pentagon
Coyotes roll past Tommies in volleyball at Pentagon
Stitt leads SDSU volleyball team past Western Illinois
Stitt leads Jackrabbits past Western Illinois in Summit League volleyball
Stampede coach happy to have more normal start to USHL season
Stampede coach happy to have more normal start for USHL season