RC Stevens rolls to first day lead at Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The rapid City Stevens Raiders came into the Girls State “AA” Tennis tournament as the favorite and they showed why on Thursday with all of their singles and doubles teams advancing to Friday’s semi-final matches. #2 seed in the first flight singles Ali Scott led the way with a straight set win in the quarterfinals. Avery Summers of Jefferson was also a straight set winner as the #1 seed.

Team Standings

1. RC Stevens 300 2. Lincoln 272.5 3. Harrisburg 262.5 4. O’Gorman and Watertown 199.

All championship finals are Friday at McKennan Park. Singles at 10:30 and doubles at 1:45

