Sioux Center Fire Department unveils new fire department

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Center Fire Department unveiled their new fire station Thursday, located in the southern part of the city.

Fire Chief Dave Van Holland says a fire can double in size every minute, and adding this improved station will help to stop fires from growing too big.

“Were able to respond to the south end of town basically a lot easier, then all the way from Station 1 which is on the North end of town,” said Van Holland.

The new fire station came about due to the fire department’s ISO rating, which measures how well protected a community is by their fire department from a score from 1 to 10.

The lower the rating the better, and this new station brings the Sioux Center Fire Department rating to 3. Having a better ISO rating can help lower property owners’ insurance.

The new station also brings a few more advantages to the team.

“With this station here having a lot more room for training in the winter time in the back of the station and also being able to clean the trucks and put them in a dry bay and not having water run down the doors for two or three days with the humidity,” said Van Holland.

The new station will also help the next generations of leaders grow for the fire department.

“The station gives us the opportunity for some of our younger members or up-and-coming leaders to develop more of a role in the station,” said Dan Walstra, a Sioux Center Fireman.

The fire department invited members of the community to see the new station.

“It’s great to see the public come out and support the new station, I know we have a very broad range of support from our community and the city leaders as well,” said Walstra.

