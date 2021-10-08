Sioux Falls Police: Man hospitalized with brain bleed following assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man was arrested Thursday after police say he sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sioux Falls Police say 29-year-old Alan Standingsoldier punched another man during a disagreement just before 3 pm near 12th Street and Cliff Avenue. Police say the victim fell to the ground and Standingsoldier kicked the victim in the head several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening brain bleed and other injuries.

Standingsoldier was arrested for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.