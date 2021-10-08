Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police: Man hospitalized with brain bleed following assault

Alan Standingsoldier is facing one count of aggravated assault.
Alan Standingsoldier is facing one count of aggravated assault.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man was arrested Thursday after police say he sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sioux Falls Police say 29-year-old Alan Standingsoldier punched another man during a disagreement just before 3 pm near 12th Street and Cliff Avenue. Police say the victim fell to the ground and Standingsoldier kicked the victim in the head several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening brain bleed and other injuries.

Standingsoldier was arrested for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Developers break ground on Sioux Falls’ largest apartment complex
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom may have saved woman’s life

Latest News

POWERBALL 9/6/21
Yankton friends claim $2 million Powerball prize in decades-old pact
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 352 new COVID-19 cases Friday
The Sioux Falls Stampede
Stampede home opener against the Lincoln Stars Saturday
FRIENDS! the musical parody
FRIENDS! the musical parody running until Sunday at the Orpheum