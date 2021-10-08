South Dakota reports 352 new COVID-19 cases Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 352 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 147,820. 139,060 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 6,589.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains unchanged at 213. Overall, 7,548 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 425,229 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 393,514 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported one new COVID-19 death Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,171.

