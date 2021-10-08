Stampede coach happy to have more normal start for USHL season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard from Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger yesterday on how excited he is to take the ice at the Premier Center Saturday night for the Herd’s home opener.

But he’s not the only one. Other players and their head coach are glad to have things back to more normal this year after a chaotic last season. ”Really looking forward tom it. Last year was pretty difficult. I think this time of the year last year our guys were just rolling into town with a lot of uncertainty and quite frankly at the time we were just trying to figure out how to survive week to week and get the games in so this year there’s still a lot to be aware of around us but at the same time I think everybody has a better understanding of what’s going on and we can focus a little more on hockey itself,” says Marty Murray.

The Stampede have several players back from last year and with the help of the hometown boy Easton Zueger it sounds like their team chemistry is a huge factor.

They are at Lincoln Friday night with a 1-2 record and then home Saturday night also against the Stars.

