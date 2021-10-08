Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stampede coach happy to have more normal start for USHL season

Herd excited for home opener Saturday at Premier Center
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard from Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger yesterday on how excited he is to take the ice at the Premier Center Saturday night for the Herd’s home opener.

But he’s not the only one. Other players and their head coach are glad to have things back to more normal this year after a chaotic last season. ”Really looking forward tom it. Last year was pretty difficult. I think this time of the year last year our guys were just rolling into town with a lot of uncertainty and quite frankly at the time we were just trying to figure out how to survive week to week and get the games in so this year there’s still a lot to be aware of around us but at the same time I think everybody has a better understanding of what’s going on and we can focus a little more on hockey itself,” says Marty Murray.

The Stampede have several players back from last year and with the help of the hometown boy Easton Zueger it sounds like their team chemistry is a huge factor.

They are at Lincoln Friday night with a 1-2 record and then home Saturday night also against the Stars.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa

Latest News

Jefferson's Summers and RC Stevens girls shine on Day One of State "AA" Tournament
RC Stevens rolls to first day lead at Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament
Kalen Garry and DeSmet Bulldogs remain unbeaten after big win over Castlewood
Kalen Garry leads top-ranked DeSmet to big win over Castlewood
USD volleyball team sweeps St. Thomas at Sanford Pentagon
Coyotes roll past Tommies in volleyball at Pentagon
Stitt leads SDSU volleyball team past Western Illinois
Stitt leads Jackrabbits past Western Illinois in Summit League volleyball