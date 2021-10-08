Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stampede home opener against the Lincoln Stars Saturday

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stampede will host the Lincoln Stars tomorrow night in their home opener this Saturday at the PREMIER Center. Stampede president Jim Olander shared what to expect. There will be a tailgate party outside the Birdcage from 3:30 to 4:45 pm. The first 200 people get free hot dogs and drinks and a chance to meet Stomp! The first 1,000 kids 12-and-under can receive a free Stampede replica jersey. Mr. Twister will give free balloons to all, and a scavenger hunt will take place in the concourse where there will be prizes. You can bring your skates to skate with the Stampede players after the game! The puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.

Family Fun Planned for Home Opener (sfstampede.com)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers find new homes in Sioux Falls
Police officers find new home in Sioux Falls
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Developers break ground on Sioux Falls’ largest apartment complex
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom may have saved woman’s life

Latest News

FRIENDS! the musical parody
FRIENDS! the musical parody running until Sunday at the Orpheum
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Bentaas pleads guilty in Sioux Falls’ “Baby Andrew” cold case from 1981
Federal DOT declines to hear EAS rebid for Pierre, Watertown airports
Money
Following the money: Sioux Falls Non-profits reviewed