Stampede home opener against the Lincoln Stars Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stampede will host the Lincoln Stars tomorrow night in their home opener this Saturday at the PREMIER Center. Stampede president Jim Olander shared what to expect. There will be a tailgate party outside the Birdcage from 3:30 to 4:45 pm. The first 200 people get free hot dogs and drinks and a chance to meet Stomp! The first 1,000 kids 12-and-under can receive a free Stampede replica jersey. Mr. Twister will give free balloons to all, and a scavenger hunt will take place in the concourse where there will be prizes. You can bring your skates to skate with the Stampede players after the game! The puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.

Family Fun Planned for Home Opener (sfstampede.com)

