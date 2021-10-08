Stig knows the toughest part of SDSU schedule starts this Saturday with Southern Illinois

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked South Dakota State football team will finally get a chance to let the starters play a little more Saturday when they host Southern Illinois in what will be a big test.

And John Stiegelmeier and his guys are looking forward to getting into the thick of the Missouri Valley schedule. ”I’m really excited because this is where you set yourself up to try and compete for the prize at the end. The non conference schedule was important. The Indiana State game kicked it off, now there’s a long run of conference teams, many of them are ranked. It’s an opportunity for you if you’re good enough to solidify yourself to get into the playoffs. That’s what we work for so let’s bring it on and see how good we are.”

The Jacks really haven’t been challenged at all in 4 wins. The Colorado State game was the closest, and Dixie State came within seconds of being their 2nd shutout.

