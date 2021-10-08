“A Walk To Remember” helping families of lost infants heal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 10 years ago when the group Mothers of Angels formed in Aberdeen, it was a way for families to deal with and heal together after losing an infant. Since then, the group has been reaching out to the community to find others with the same loss and helping them heal.

“Had somebody to lean on. We knew it was a hard journey, and so it’s helpful to have somebody else to journey with,” said Mother of Angels Group Coordinator Marne Neiger.

Neiger said Mothers of Angels started hosting walks to bring people together. Now in its 9th year, she said “A Walk To Remember” unites parents, family members, and friends who’ve lost a baby to miscarriage, stillbirth, infant death, or SIDS.

“There are some people that have been coming every year for nine years. Some people lost their baby 30 years ago, some are new to the experience,” said Neiger.

The walk is also an opportunity for Mothers of Angels to raise funds for their outreach to local hospitals. These memory boxes are kept on hand in Aberdeen and across northeastern South Dakota, as a way to help families deal with the grief of losing a child.

“We have both Avera and Sanford. So we stock, for example, our memory boxes in both of those hospitals, so that they’re there immediately if they have the situation with infant loss in a family,” said Neiger.

Neiger said the walk will already be spaced out due to social distancing. But even if families aren’t yet ready to open up, they’re always welcome to join.

“Some people have social anxiety after that, some people don’t. So I hope to aim that it’s welcome to everybody, in whatever stage of grief that you’re in.”

The walk takes place Saturday, October 8th at Wylie Park in Aberdeen. The walk begins at 10 a.m., with a short remembrance program at 2 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, Neiger said the walk will be moved indoors to the pavilion at the park.

