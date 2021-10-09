1st State title in Jefferson Cavalier history for Avery Summers in “AA” Tennis as Stevens wins team title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We’ve got more than just football tonight as the Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament wrapped up in Sioux Falls.

The Lincoln Patriots were looking for their 6th straight state title... but they were not the favorites this year. Elle Dobbs of the Patriots made it to the #1 singles championship where she ran into Avery Summers.

The Jefferson sophomore dominated throughout her matches to make the finals and it continued in the title match as she was a 6-1, 6-2 winner showing power, patience and poise in winning the first state title in Jefferson Cavalier history.

The young AA champion was very excited and almost speechless after her match, ”It’s very cool. In don’t even know how to describe it. I don’t know, its, its just amazing and yeah I’m very happy. Yeah it is a good thing.”

Ali Scott of RC Stevens, who lost in the semi’s to Dobbs went on to win the 3rd place match in the first flight 10-0 and her Stevens Raiders were trying to hang on to the team lead that they started the day with.

Final team Standings

1. RC Stevens 469.5 2. Harrisburg 445 3. Lincoln 403.5 4. O’Gorman 278.5 5. Watertown 269

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.