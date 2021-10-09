Beer Fest at the Birdcage return to Canaries Stadium
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second annual Beer Fest at the Birdcage is taking place at the Canaries Stadium in Sioux Falls starting Saturday at 1:00 PM.
The event should be fun for the whole family including a bean bag tournament, $35 for unlimited beer sampling, a pitching machine to see how fast you can throw and the opportunity to win some prize if you can hit a home run.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.