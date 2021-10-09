Beer Fest at the Birdcage return to Canaries Stadium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second annual Beer Fest at the Birdcage is taking place at the Canaries Stadium in Sioux Falls starting Saturday at 1:00 PM.

The event should be fun for the whole family including a bean bag tournament, $35 for unlimited beer sampling, a pitching machine to see how fast you can throw and the opportunity to win some prize if you can hit a home run.

