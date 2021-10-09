FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-64th Battle Axe Game In Luverne!

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - Since 1958 the Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals have had a, literal, axe to grind!

For the 64th time the two rivals, seperated by just 25 miles, play for “The Battle Axe” traveling trophy, and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour stopped by to get a look at the rivalry, preview the game and make our Sports Puppy pick! In the video above you can get the history of the game with the pup’s pick, and in the video below Pipestone talks about trying to reclaim the Axe after losses to Luverne in the last two years.

