FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-8-21)

Featuring highlights from 12 prep football games PLUS the finals of State AA Tennis
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As our Football Friday’s roll on we’re seeing more and more fall sports conclude their seasons.

This week’s show is a prime example as we have highlights from the final day of competition at the State AA South Dakota Girl’s Tennis Tournament. We also have 12 featured prep football games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota:

-RC Central @ Harrisburg

-Washington @ Roosevelt

-RC Stevens @ O’Gorman

-Aberdeen @ Tea

-Watertown @ Pierre

-Dell Rapids @ Madison

-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Howard @ Garretson

-Hanson @ Canistota/Freeman

-Pipestone @ Luverne

-Unity Christian @ West Lyon

-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @ Sergeant Bluff

