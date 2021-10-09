Avera Medical Minute
Safety Village launches first annual trunk or treat October 16

By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Safety Village of South Dakota is partnering with safety experts and first responders for the first annual Safety Village of South Dakota’s Trunk or Treat Spooky Safety Lane, Saturday, October 16th, from 3 pm-6 pm. The event takes place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Pioneer lane. Everyone is invited to dress up for the free event. The entrance and parking spaces are located at the north parking lot of the fairgrounds.

“In a public health impact study of America’s Health Rankings, by the United Health Foundation in 2020, South Dakota ranked as the second-worst state in the United States for accidental deaths of children 19 and under,” said Executive Director Roxanna McKenna in a statement. “That means, that the national average for accidental deaths for ages 1-4 is 24.5% and SD ranks 37.0%, ages 5-14 national average is 13.4% in SD it is 23.4% and ages 15-19 national average is 50.6% and is at the high rate of 85.3% in South Dakota.”

Presenters will discuss children’s trick or treat safety, and hand out other safety information as well as giving away candy and other items.

Junkin’ Market Days Fall Market this weekend
BeerFest at the Birdcage return to Canaries Stadium
