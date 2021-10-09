Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Secretary of State encouraging voter registration ahead of 2022 elections

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is National Voter Education Week. The goal is to give voters the tools, information, and confidence needed to cast their ballots.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett was at Sioux Valley High School in Volga and South Dakota State University in Brookings Friday, explaining the legislative process and helping new voters register to vote.

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy, and we want to make sure that people get a chance to register that way when the election comes around their information is accurate,” said Barnett. “When they do vote, they’re exercising their right to vote and have a say in the process, so to speak.”

Some SDSU students helped Barnett and his team reach out to students, and some were surprised at how easy the registration process is.

“They were really surprised to just fill out the form and then the auditors would take care of it from there,” said Elise Heesch, an SDSU student. “I would say the reaction was really positive, once they found out how easy it was to register to vote.”

Visiting the campuses not only allowed Barnett to help people register, but also gave him the chance to connect with young, emerging voters as they learn the legislative process.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet the future leaders of our state, to speak and engage with them and some of them do have questions about the office or about legislation,” said Barnett.

More information about voter registration can be found here.

