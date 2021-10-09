Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Expected Later Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full week of October was pretty nice with mostly dry conditions and temperatures running 5-20 degrees above average. An area of low pressure will bring in showers and thunderstorms to the area today, and strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast.

TODAY: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in central and northern South Dakota this morning, but then the focus turns to this afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with the potential of severe thunderstorms. Nearly the entire Dakota News Now coverage area is under a marginal, level one risk while a slight, level two risk is in place for northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, and there is a risk for isolated tornadoes in the slight risk area. The time frame for severe weather will be between 1 PM and midnight, so be sure to stay weather aware and have a way to get those warnings should severe weather move towards your area. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed on the threat for severe weather. Winds will be breezy out of the SE at 10-20 mph, but E and NE across central and northern South Dakota. Highs range from around 70 north and west to around 80 south and east.

Severe Weather Threat for Saturday (UPDATED: 8 AM) (Dakota News Now)

TONIGHT: Chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the night with the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms through the evening hours. Rain chances will then be confined to northern South Dakota overnight as we get some wrap-around showers to move in as the low moves out. Lows drop back into the 50s with winds out of the W and NW at 5-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. The strongest winds will be along and west of the James River.

SUNDAY: Skies remain cloudy to partly sunny with scattered rain showers lingering for areas along and north of Highway 14. Skies will clear heading into Sunday night as higher pressure moves in. Winds will be strong out of the W and NW at 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Highs will only be in the 60s, which is closer to average. Lows drop back into the 40s.

MONDAY: It’ll be pleasant with a clear to partly cloudy sky and a breeze out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 60s to low 70s with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Eyes remain on a powerful storm system to come out of the Rockies and track towards the Dakotas. While the track still remains a question mark, recent model runs have shifted it a little bit to the west. While Tuesday morning will be dry, rain will move in Tuesday afternoon to the west, overspreading the Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday night. There could also be a few thunderstorms mixed in as well. Along with that, winds will be strong with sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. The rain could be heavy at times and most areas could pick up 1-2″ of rain when it’s all said and done. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Wednesday, falling into the upper 50s to mid 60s Wednesday. This is something we’ll be watching in the coming days, so be sure to stay with us for updates.

