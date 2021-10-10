Augustana, Sioux Falls pick up wins in the NSIC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Augustana and Sioux Falls picked up wins on Saturday, as both continue their push to finish at the top of the NSIC South.

In Sioux Falls, Augustana completed their 37-20 win over Upper Iowa, capping off their homecoming. Kyle Saddler completed 25 of 40 passes for 377 yards, grabbing four touchdowns. Jarod Epperson led the way for the Vikings on the ground, with 10 attempts for 62 yards. Sean Engel led the way for Augustana’s receiving squad, with 10 receptions for 153 yards, including three touchdowns.

Augustana travels south to take on Wayne State next week.

Sioux Falls took the trip to Marshall Saturday, taking a 35-7 win over Southwest Minnesota State. Adam Mullen completed 15 of 23 passes for 178 yards, with a touchdown and interception each. Landon Freeman had nine rushing attempts for 136 yards, with two touchdowns to tally. Sioux Falls returns home next week to take on Mary.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.