Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Bentaas pleads guilty in Sioux Falls’ “Baby Andrew” cold case from 1981
Alan Standingsoldier is facing one count of aggravated assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Man hospitalized with brain bleed following assault
POWERBALL 9/6/21
Yankton friends claim $2 million Powerball prize in decades-old pact
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the weekend.
Great Plains Zoo snow leopard that exhibited COVID-19 symptoms dies

Latest News

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway
SDSU researchers
SDSU researchers look at social media use during the capital riot