Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) - Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community who fatally shot two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.

Roy Batson, 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, just outside of Washington. Boateng worked and lived at the complex, police said.

Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community....
Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community. He faces first-degree murder charges and remains in custody on a no-bond status.(Source: Prince George's County Police Department)

The preliminary investigation found that Batson had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice, police said. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first-floor office area and shooting both victims, police said.

Gateway Village is one of 310 communities in 25 states run by National Church Residences, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing and services.” Its website says the apartment complex about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) east of Washington includes studio and one-bedroom units for “seniors age 62+.”

A county website describes the property as subsidized government housing for seniors with low incomes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Bentaas pleads guilty in Sioux Falls’ “Baby Andrew” cold case from 1981
Alan Standingsoldier is facing one count of aggravated assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Man hospitalized with brain bleed following assault
POWERBALL 9/6/21
Yankton friends claim $2 million Powerball prize in decades-old pact
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the weekend.
Great Plains Zoo snow leopard that exhibited COVID-19 symptoms dies

Latest News

Lincoln takes a 38-18 win over Jefferson to improve to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavaliers...
Lincoln takes win over Jefferson in Saturday night matchup
Augustana, Sioux Falls pick up wins in the NSIC
Augustana, Sioux Falls pick up wins in the NSIC
The victim's boyfriend, a soldier based at Fort Bragg, is accused of killing her after her...
Family mourns pregnant woman killed on Ga. highway
South Dakota State falls to Southern Illinois in upset