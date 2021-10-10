Avera Medical Minute
Advertisement

South Dakota downs North Dakota in Vermillion

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 10, 2021
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes improve to 4-2 on the season with a 20-13 win over North Dakota at home.

The Coyotes took the lead in the 1st quarter and never let go of it with a win over the Missouri Valley Conference Rival. For South Dakota, Carson Camp completed 16 of 23 passing attempts for 179 yards, with two touchdowns. Travis Theis led the way in rushing with 23 attempts for 138 yards. The two touchdowns came through the hands of Caleb Vander Esch and Wesley Eliodor.

South Dakota travels to Cedar Falls next to take on Northern Iowa.

Lincoln takes a 38-18 win over Jefferson to improve to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavaliers...
Lincoln takes win over Jefferson in Saturday night matchup
The Stampede lose their home opener 3-1 to Lincoln, giving up two goals in the 3rd period to...
Stampede fall to Lincoln in home opener
Both Augustana and Sioux Falls picked up wins on Saturday, as both continue their push to...
Augustana, Sioux Falls pick up wins in the NSIC