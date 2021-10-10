South Dakota State falls to Southern Illinois in upset

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits were stunned at home against Southern Illinois University, falling in overtime for their first loss on the season.

The Salukis scored 21 points in the 4th quarter to force the game into overtime tied at 35. Southern Illinois got the ball first, and scored to grab the lead 42-35. SDSU was able to score on their possession, but a failed 2-point conversion sealed the upset for the Salukis.

For the Jackrabbits, Chris Oladokun completed 23 of 31 passes for 358 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Pierre Strong, Jr. had 20 rushing attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jacks next game is on the road at Western Illinois, on October 16th at noon.

